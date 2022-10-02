Bug fixes 10.1.22

-Dying before saving no longer spawns the player in the apartment (led to softlocks & oob glitches)

-Fixed an error where extra, unused kyle dialouge could be seen in the intro by mashing e and space

-Fixed the out of bounds error in the first section of the city (city-8mart scene)

-Fixed trashbag man spy issues

-Fixed the issue with kale displaying the sleeping animation after waking up

-Fixed an issue where bowling after using the heal groove resulted in undesirable effects when bowling

-Fixed an issue where using Zap would sometimes cause the text box to disappear

-Added a level cap at level 5