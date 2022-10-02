0.3.03_HF04
If the bed is destroyed, you can return the planted seeds, grown fruit
0.3.03_HF05
Ornamental grass disappears under the planted plants
0.3.03_HF06-07
Fixed problem with incorrect saving of ponies and some buildings during autosave
0.3.03_HF08
Decorative grass is now lower and less frequent
Digging and building can be done at the edges of hills, on banks
Added pictures to the initial quests to know what looks like what you need to find. For example nettles
Strength of all clothing increased by 2 times
Fixed lighting saturation
The Faraway Land update for 2 October 2022
BugFix
Changed files in this update