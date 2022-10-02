0.3.03_HF04

If the bed is destroyed, you can return the planted seeds, grown fruit

0.3.03_HF05

Ornamental grass disappears under the planted plants

0.3.03_HF06-07

Fixed problem with incorrect saving of ponies and some buildings during autosave

0.3.03_HF08

Decorative grass is now lower and less frequent

Digging and building can be done at the edges of hills, on banks

Added pictures to the initial quests to know what looks like what you need to find. For example nettles

Strength of all clothing increased by 2 times

Fixed lighting saturation