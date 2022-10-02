Hot Fix 3 - Minor updates and fixes
A grab-bag of fixes and user experience improvements...
FIXES/IMPROVEMENTS:
- Poison bile fx more visible, and clearer where the damage radius is.
- Improved visibility on Chunder Puppet enemy type.
- Fixed an area the player could get stuck in Terra Feralis.
- Resolved dodge roll audio not playing once upgraded with Void Step.
- Fixed an on-board Intel graphics bug that made some fx not appear.
BALANCE:
- Minor nerf to the level 2 regeneration perk.
- Added a few 'streak breakers' to ensure players are guaranteed to be exposed to a few more high tier weapons.
- Re-worked the Disco Mime trophy behavior so it's not as confusing for some players.
