Slaycation Paradise update for 2 October 2022

Hot Fix 3

Slaycation Paradise update for 2 October 2022

Hot Fix 3

Build 9635705

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot Fix 3 - Minor updates and fixes

A grab-bag of fixes and user experience improvements...

FIXES/IMPROVEMENTS:

  • Poison bile fx more visible, and clearer where the damage radius is.
  • Improved visibility on Chunder Puppet enemy type.
  • Fixed an area the player could get stuck in Terra Feralis.
  • Resolved dodge roll audio not playing once upgraded with Void Step.
  • Fixed an on-board Intel graphics bug that made some fx not appear.

BALANCE:

  • Minor nerf to the level 2 regeneration perk.
  • Added a few 'streak breakers' to ensure players are guaranteed to be exposed to a few more high tier weapons.
  • Re-worked the Disco Mime trophy behavior so it's not as confusing for some players.

