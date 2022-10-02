 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 2 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' Update log on October 2 Ver.1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9635601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem of 11 levels can not be suppressed throne
  2. Fix the logic of the thief to join, making it smoother
  3. Fix the second level of the compound fate of the departure of the chaser weapon failure
  4. Fix the first level of the magic cave can only attack a person's BUG
  5. Fix the fourth chapter of Sasha and Lena dialogue error problem

