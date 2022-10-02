- Fix the problem of 11 levels can not be suppressed throne
- Fix the logic of the thief to join, making it smoother
- Fix the second level of the compound fate of the departure of the chaser weapon failure
- Fix the first level of the magic cave can only attack a person's BUG
- Fix the fourth chapter of Sasha and Lena dialogue error problem
刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 2 October 2022
RE：Countermark Saga FS' Update log on October 2 Ver.1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
