Byte Lynx Playtest v0.9.3 (Playtest closes on Oct 4th)

v0.9.3
Community feedback changes:
- Lowered level win sound volume
- Pressing “r” while not over a rotatable building now changes facing
- Right-click now cancels any left-click currently in action.
- When an upgrade was selected was unclear. Added new sound effect
Fixed a soft-lock where some campaign saves would start all missions with an unpowered base
Other changes:
- Platforming a multi-space building now prevents movement if not every space has a platform on it. This will show in the surger movement preview with a red box.
- Added tip: “You can press “spacebar” to jump to a notification.”
- Added tip: “You can change difficulty at any time from the campaign menu”
- Added Link to our Discord to the main menu
- Bug: The Rich Presence text for challenge levels was incorrect
Changed files in this update