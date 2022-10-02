 Skip to content

Byte Lynx Playtest update for 2 October 2022

Byte Lynx Playtest v0.9.3 (Playtest closes on Oct 4th)

Build 9635594

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.9.3

Community feedback changes:

  • Lowered level win sound volume
  • Pressing “r” while not over a rotatable building now changes facing
  • Right-click now cancels any left-click currently in action.
  • When an upgrade was selected was unclear. Added new sound effect
    Fixed a soft-lock where some campaign saves would start all missions with an unpowered base

Other changes:

  • Platforming a multi-space building now prevents movement if not every space has a platform on it. This will show in the surger movement preview with a red box.
  • Added tip: “You can press “spacebar” to jump to a notification.”
  • Added tip: “You can change difficulty at any time from the campaign menu”
  • Added Link to our Discord to the main menu
  • Bug: The Rich Presence text for challenge levels was incorrect

