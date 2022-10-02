 Skip to content

Raid Healing update for 2 October 2022

Patch 1.0.18

Share · View all patches · Build 9635406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The combat UI elements can now be dragged and dropped. The UI elements can be enabled for moving in the UI settings window.
  • The UI settings window can now be moved via drag and drop.
  • An automatic adjustment of the cursor size to the screen resolution is added, this can be turned off in the general settings.

Changed files in this update

