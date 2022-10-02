Hotfix 1.5.41589

As mentioned in the update post on Friday, we expect the next few patches to focus on improving the experience on Sleeping Giants. This first hotfix addresses some of the key issues that have been identified so far, but please keep sending your feedback so we can get the SG to the most stable state as soon as possible. The primary focus of this specific patch is fixing usability of some of the new features and also exposing the new content to private server owners.

This coming week we'll be patching in the Balang Walker with its new base and walker packing functionality. In addition, we hope to address a few other issues that were already reported for SG, like maintenance requirements becoming quite a bit more unwieldy.