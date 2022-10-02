Hotfix 1.5.41589

As mentioned in the update post on Friday, we expect the next few patches to focus on improving the experience on Sleeping Giants. This first hotfix addresses some of the key issues that have been identified so far, but please keep sending your feedback so we can get the SG to the most stable state as soon as possible. The primary focus of this specific patch is fixing usability of some of the new features and also exposing the new content to private server owners.
This coming week we'll be patching in the Balang Walker with its new base and walker packing functionality. In addition, we hope to address a few other issues that were already reported for SG, like maintenance requirements becoming quite a bit more unwieldy.
- Fixed rarity Hangar pieces not working properly.
- Fixed wrong Curing Station name and description.
- Updated Rupu Plainstrider loot items.
- Rebalanced Forester and Brittle Bone Armor sets durability.
- Ceramic Dart removed from inventory crafting.
- Added Sap harvesting when using Sawblade.
- Set all SG content to allow spawning and freebuilding on private servers.
- Fixed various reported issues with Ceramic Nails
- Significantly buffed Chitin harvesting from Okkam.
- Rebalanced Gunpod building cost.
- Added Gunpod Stingers to loot tables.
Changed depots in profiling branch