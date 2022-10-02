 Skip to content

Bastide update for 2 October 2022

Patch notes. Version 0.4.14

  • improved tree growth system to avoid removing unmatured trees and fix all known growth issues.

  • Resized 7 of the 18 trees and combined their growth systems. This was due to the low and medium tree graphic trees being about 40% smaller than the other trees. When loading, the re-scaled trees will be spawned in small for all graphics settings and then grow to the size they should be. New games will work as intended.

  • Improved tree scale numbers used for tree hud and multi-tree selection when deciding if a tree is mature.

  • On load, trees being added to the growth list are filtered to avoid 20k items being added only to be removed later.

  • Moved a few start positions away from the borders.

  • Build zone moved further away from the edge of the border.

