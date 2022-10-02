Patch notes. Version 0.4.14

improved tree growth system to avoid removing unmatured trees and fix all known growth issues.

Resized 7 of the 18 trees and combined their growth systems. This was due to the low and medium tree graphic trees being about 40% smaller than the other trees. When loading, the re-scaled trees will be spawned in small for all graphics settings and then grow to the size they should be. New games will work as intended.

Improved tree scale numbers used for tree hud and multi-tree selection when deciding if a tree is mature.

On load, trees being added to the growth list are filtered to avoid 20k items being added only to be removed later.

Moved a few start positions away from the borders.