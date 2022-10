Share · View all patches · Build 9635235 · Last edited 2 October 2022 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy

1 Fixed the bug that the light wave cannot release when the puppet is connected

Fixed the bug that some maps have been explored but not displayed normally. In addition, I will make a small scene map as soon as possible in the subsequent version.

3 Fixed some bugs that could not be obtained by steam achievements

4 Subsequent versions will also repair some achievements missed by previous players as soon as possible.