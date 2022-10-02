OBS Studio 28.0.3 Hotfix Update

- Fixed a bug where the Linux Window Capture target would reset every time obs loaded [kkartaltepe]
- Fixed issue where green tint would sometimes occur when the OBS color range was set to Full [jpark37]
- Fixed a performance issue with the Windows per-application audio sources [jpark37]
- Fixed a bug where auto remux did not work with certain settings in simple output mode [PatTheMav]
- Fixed a bug where transition items would be grayed out when switching scene collections [gxalpha]
- Fixed a bug where unpausing would cause recordings to stop when using certain encoders [Jim]
- Fixed a bug where m3u8 wouldn’t work with certain video encoders [Jim]
- Fixed dock title bar icons not loading on Linux and not being the right color [cg2121]
- OBS will now warn you to restart when switching python installs in the scripting configuration dialog [WizardCM]
- Fix hang when Windows audio capture is active in the background and stopped by either closing OBS or switching scene collections [jpark37]
