v1.87 Patch Notes

Hi folks,

We just released a new version of DemonCrawl! This brings us to the conclusion of the Summer event.

v1.87 introduces 5 new items and several bug fixes. We are also working on a larger balance patch due mid-October that will see changes based on the excellent feedback from the mastery survey. The survey will close on October 10th, so please make sure to submit your responses before then!

Full patch notes are available below. Enjoy.

New Features

The Summer Event has concluded

New magic item: Sunken Soul - "[50 Mana] Gain a soul and dangerously open a random cell. If it doesn't have a monster, this item remains charged."

- "[50 Mana] Gain a soul and dangerously open a random cell. If it doesn't have a monster, this item remains charged." New magic item: Sunken Shield - "[50 Mana] Gain 1 defense and dangerously open a random cell. If it doesn't have a monster, this item remains charged."

- "[50 Mana] Gain 1 defense and dangerously open a random cell. If it doesn't have a monster, this item remains charged." New magic item: Sunken Coin - "[50 Mana] Gain 10 coins and dangerously open a random cell. If it doesn't have a monster, this item remains charged."

- "[50 Mana] Gain 10 coins and dangerously open a random cell. If it doesn't have a monster, this item remains charged." New passive item: Liquid Gold - "When you spend coins, this transforms into an item worth the amount spent."

- "When you spend coins, this transforms into an item worth the amount spent." New consumable item: Antipoison - "Destroy all of your status effect omens. For the next 10 turns, you are immune to omens."

Bug Fixes