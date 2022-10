-New Weapon: Arcana (No Morph yet)

-Added additional UI for showing effects in buying phase

-Added Burn debuff

-2 New Items & some items getting new effects

-Dirk/Fan of Dirks & Spear/Jeweled Spear got a much needed target acquisition change

Assorted balance tweaks and asset shifts

Thanks for the all feedback so far guys. I've been trying to update faster rather than waiting for giant drops with anything that just feels right.