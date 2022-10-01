New build for AI War 2! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.518_Conveniences_And_Quickstarts

This one has a number of small conveniences from Badger and Dismiss, ranging from being able to see your remaining required spire city counts in the interface, to more permissive placement of turrets when you are clicking in an area.

This one also has a number of new quickstarts from Badger, which set you up in some very interesting multi-faction situations. In particular, he notes his favorite is the "It's basically all the minor factions on one team against you" one, further noting "I feel like Dr. Frankenstein, but if he made 20 monsters and sent them to attack all those people who won't get off his lawn." I, for one, am happy to see just what happens when venturing onto that lawn.

CRCGamer has also made a number of improvements to balance, and fixed a few typos and similar. One of the big things you'll notice is more of the "improved strikecraft" variants appearing in Advanced Research Stations, which should be quite pleasant.

Dismiss has also been updating his Generator mod further, with a variety of map improvements.

And lastly, Badger has been further updating his Dyson Sidekick mod, with bugfixes, usability improvements, and clarity improvements.

More to come soon.

(And hey, did you know you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine? https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)

Enjoy!