 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI War 2 update for 1 October 2022

5.518 Conveniences And Quickstarts

Share · View all patches · Build 9635037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build for AI War 2! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.518_Conveniences_And_Quickstarts

This one has a number of small conveniences from Badger and Dismiss, ranging from being able to see your remaining required spire city counts in the interface, to more permissive placement of turrets when you are clicking in an area.

This one also has a number of new quickstarts from Badger, which set you up in some very interesting multi-faction situations. In particular, he notes his favorite is the "It's basically all the minor factions on one team against you" one, further noting "I feel like Dr. Frankenstein, but if he made 20 monsters and sent them to attack all those people who won't get off his lawn." I, for one, am happy to see just what happens when venturing onto that lawn.

CRCGamer has also made a number of improvements to balance, and fixed a few typos and similar. One of the big things you'll notice is more of the "improved strikecraft" variants appearing in Advanced Research Stations, which should be quite pleasant.

Dismiss has also been updating his Generator mod further, with a variety of map improvements.

And lastly, Badger has been further updating his Dyson Sidekick mod, with bugfixes, usability improvements, and clarity improvements.

More to come soon.
(And hey, did you know you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine? https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha on that later this year, so keep an ear out.)
Enjoy!

Changed depots in z_historical_2_715 branch

View more data in app history for build 9635037
AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught (1290340) Depot Depot 1290340
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link