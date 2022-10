Share · View all patches · Build 9634819 · Last edited 1 October 2022 – 21:59:11 UTC by Wendy

MULTIPLAYER ADDED WE ALSO HAVE A NEW CREATURE. COME CHECK IT OUT.

Known issues at this time

Freeze on blaster broken due to multiplayer. "Fix should be soon."

Spiders sometimes die twice.

If you find any other issues please report them to our discord at https://discord.gg/za5ZxR3Ph4.