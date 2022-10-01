 Skip to content

Idle Wizard update for 1 October 2022

1.32 update is now up!

Build 9634813

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Dread. New ascension form, can be accessed by Heretic, Desolator and Temporalist.
Increases Gods' main ability power. Shares Voidbolt, Artificial Muse and True Sorcery spells, and grants the Manifest Twisted Reality spell - a Permanent Evocation that boosts Character Ability Power and Idle profit bonus.
Dread's unique feature is a second Pet slot. The secondary pet cannot be of the same evolution tree, and you can only utilize one T3 Pet at a time. Pet Ability Power affects the secondary Pet at a square root of normal Pet Ability Power.

New decorative feature: Bat Hunter skins! 5 for now, and we'll keep making more over time.

Base crafting dust income increased by 12%. Greater Chimaera and Simulacrum pets crafting dust bonuses were removed - no need to sit on Chimaera to stack dust anymore.

And some minor balancing changes.

Check it out!

