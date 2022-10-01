 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zorbus update for 1 October 2022

Update notes for release 56.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9634764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked the game start a bit so that there won't be that many hostile creatures in the areas next to the starting room.
  • Tweaked later dungeon levels so that the starting area won't be created next to a throneroom.
  • Fixed a bug where the Orb of Dragonkind didn't affect wyverns although the item's description said so. (thanks to vehementi for reporting)
  • Steam achievement listing in obituary file's miscellaneous statistics was empty after a save game was loaded. Fixed.
  • If you use WASD keybindings, you can use the [W], [S], and [D] commands with [CONTROL] in the autopilot screen. Added a note about it to the autopilot help. (thanks to vehementi for reporting)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2125422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link