Update notes for release 56.4

- Tweaked the game start a bit so that there won't be that many hostile creatures in the areas next to the starting room.
- Tweaked later dungeon levels so that the starting area won't be created next to a throneroom.
- Fixed a bug where the Orb of Dragonkind didn't affect wyverns although the item's description said so. (thanks to vehementi for reporting)
- Steam achievement listing in obituary file's miscellaneous statistics was empty after a save game was loaded. Fixed.
- If you use WASD keybindings, you can use the [W], [S], and [D] commands with [CONTROL] in the autopilot screen. Added a note about it to the autopilot help. (thanks to vehementi for reporting)
Zorbus update for 1 October 2022
