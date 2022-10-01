 Skip to content

Artemishea update for 1 October 2022

Update 0.5.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9634722

Hello, this update features a fresh revamp for Elira, new and updated audio for the day and night cycle, new footstep sounds and more

NOTE: Your save will have to be cleared, you will spawn under the map if you don't clear your old slots

Quick overview

Fixes:
-Fixed Sandbox stat glitch
-Fixed Stats not appearing correctly at full size in survival
-Fixed Cougar young animations missing
-Fixed Fall detection issues
-Fixed Legend skin glitches
-Fixed Low health when growing to adult

Adjustments:
-Adjusted Day and night speed for Elira
-Lowered main menu music volume

Added/Changed:
-Added dens to Elira
-Changed day and night audio
-Changed footstep sounds
-Overhaul of audio
-Redid Elira
-Added kills and distance to debug menu
-Added Bell notifaction for server announcements

Elira has had some work done to it, Dens, waterfalls, rives and more were added. Here's some screenshots

Hopefully this makes the map much more fun to explore,, along with the new audio system it should have a nice live like dynamic to go with it.

Be sure to join the discord to stay caught up on all the latest information!

Thanks,, have a great day!

-Opendix

