Update 0.5.2.0

Hello, this update features a fresh revamp for Elira, new and updated audio for the day and night cycle, new footstep sounds and more
NOTE: Your save will have to be cleared, you will spawn under the map if you don't clear your old slots
Quick overview
Fixes:
-Fixed Sandbox stat glitch
-Fixed Stats not appearing correctly at full size in survival
-Fixed Cougar young animations missing
-Fixed Fall detection issues
-Fixed Legend skin glitches
-Fixed Low health when growing to adult
Adjustments:
-Adjusted Day and night speed for Elira
-Lowered main menu music volume
Added/Changed:
-Added dens to Elira
-Changed day and night audio
-Changed footstep sounds
-Overhaul of audio
-Redid Elira
-Added kills and distance to debug menu
-Added Bell notifaction for server announcements
Elira has had some work done to it, Dens, waterfalls, rives and more were added. Here's some screenshots
Hopefully this makes the map much more fun to explore,, along with the new audio system it should have a nice live like dynamic to go with it.
Be sure to join the discord to stay caught up on all the latest information!
Thanks,, have a great day!
-Opendix
Changed files in this update