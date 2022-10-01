 Skip to content

Peregrine update for 1 October 2022

Peregrine Update v0.1.2 - 10/01/22

Peregrine Update v0.1.2 - 10/01/22 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody! Hope you are all doing well.

Wercome to the very first update of Peregrine!

I wish to tell you thank you so much for whoever purchased the game and for your support. This really means too much to me!

Here is a list of updated things for the new version:

  • Added: Auto detect hardware configurations;
  • Added: New settings feature (Set FPS);
  • Fixed: Set Resolution;
  • Fixed: FPS drop;
  • Others: Load time reduced.

Game Patch: V0.1.2 is now live!

I would like to thank you as always for your support, if you have any suggestions and feedback, please let me know.

You're all amazing!
Take care and have a good day.

