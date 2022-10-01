Peregrine Update v0.1.2 - 10/01/22

Hello everybody! Hope you are all doing well.
Wercome to the very first update of Peregrine!
I wish to tell you thank you so much for whoever purchased the game and for your support. This really means too much to me!
Here is a list of updated things for the new version:
- Added: Auto detect hardware configurations;
- Added: New settings feature (Set FPS);
- Fixed: Set Resolution;
- Fixed: FPS drop;
- Others: Load time reduced.
Game Patch: V0.1.2 is now live!
I would like to thank you as always for your support, if you have any suggestions and feedback, please let me know.
You're all amazing!
Take care and have a good day.
Changed files in this update