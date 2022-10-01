 Skip to content

Kitten Burst update for 1 October 2022

Kitten Burst v1.06 - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed video file formats to work on Linux + Steam Deck.

If you're using a Steam Deck, I'd recommend using High quality settings, with Grass/Foliage set to Off.

