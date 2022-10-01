Kitten Burst v1.06 - Patch Notes

-Changed video file formats to work on Linux + Steam Deck.
If you're using a Steam Deck, I'd recommend using High quality settings, with Grass/Foliage set to Off.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Changed video file formats to work on Linux + Steam Deck.
If you're using a Steam Deck, I'd recommend using High quality settings, with Grass/Foliage set to Off.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update