Killing Floor 2: Blood and Bonfires Update is Live!

KF2 Halloween 2022 Final Changelog

Event



Blood & Bonfires

A mysterious place has been settled by Zeds, Barmwich Town. It was built centuries ago, and it's full of old buildings and bonfires. This medieval town is now the next battlefield for our mercs to fight in the moonlight. Speaking of Zeds, it seems that lately, they are coordinating to attack specific targets, the ones we call VIPs. You can check it out in our new weekly mode: Primary Target. Of course, try to defend the VIP, we don't want the Zeds to fulfill their objective. And finally, we bring you the Horzine Research Group's two latest creations: the HRG Locust for the Survivalist and the HRG Dragonsblaze for the Firebug. They will be a good addition to your arsenal, so check them out!

New Additions and Highlights

1 New Community Map Barmwich Town



* Compatible with Survival, Weekly, and Endless Game Modes. * A mysterious old medieval town that now is a Zed’s lair.

1 New Weekly Mode Primary Target



* One player is chosen as a VIP. * All Zeds will mainly target the VIP. * If the VIP dies, the full team is defeated. * The VIP can’t heal themselves but start with extra health points. * The VIP will improve their damage output and resistance with low health points. * For each wave, a new VIP is chosen. * Length: 7 waves.

4 New Weapons HRG Locust for the Survivalist

An alternative version of the Seeker Six for the Survivalist Perk. A tier 3 weapon that launches rockets that create a cloud of nanobot-locusts that attack Zeds. The alt-fire enables guided rockets. Trader price is 900 Dosh. HRG Dragonsblaze for the Firebug An alternative version of the Doomstick for the Firebug Perk. A tier 4 shotgun that shoots a vertical line of fire. The alt-fire shoots a horizontal line of fire. Trader price is 1400 Dosh. Blood Sickle for the Berserker This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system. A tier 4 edged melee weapon that can be switched between Short Range and Long Range modes. Short Range mode is faster but deals less damage. Long Range mode is slower but deals more damage. Alt-fire triggers a double-swept attack. Trader price is 1500 Dosh. G36C Assault Rifle for the SWAT This is a paid DLC weapon. This weapon can be shared amongst players through our weapon-sharing system. A tier 4 assault rifle equipped with armor-piercing ammo. It has full-auto and semi-auto fire modes. Trader price is 1600 Dosh.

New Steam Achievements Barmwich Town related achievements

Time-limited Objectives, Tickets, and Cosmetics Seasonal objectives related to Barmwitch Town Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Plague Doctor Backpack Halloween Treat Prize Tickets Halloween Treat Golden Prize Tickets

Zedconomy Blood Sickle Weapon Bundle G36C Assault Rifle Weapon Bundle Blood & Bonfires Weapon Bundle Plague Doctor Outfit Bundle Premium Halloween Treat Ticket Bundles come in three sets of tiers: Bronze - 5 Premium Seasonal Tickets Silver - 10 Premium Seasonal Tickets and 1 Bonus Golden Seasonal Ticket Gold - 20 Premium Seasonal Tickets and a 3 Bonus Golden Seasonal Tickets Plague Doctor Weapon Skin Bundle Pack Xeno Weapon Skin Bundle Pack Classic MKII Weapon Skin Bundle Pack Chameleon MKII Weapon Skin Bundle Pack



As a reminder, the database update for ticket drops and setting up steam items for sale will occur at approximately 1pm EDT after all the patches go out in order to verify that the patches are deployed across platform.

Addressed Community Feedback

As mentioned in the 2021 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of QOL changes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any QOL changes you believe should be added to the game by submitting your feedback in the ‘general’ section on our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2

General

Medic buffs feedback 2.0: Added more information to the HUD when the player as received a medic bonus Added number of stacks applied. Added duration of the bonus.

Mouse input parameters added to Options, in the Controls menu: Vertical Sensitivity. Horizontal Sensitivity. View Smoothing. View Acceleration.

Improved inventory filtering: In the ITEMS tab, KEYS are shown first now. In the ALL tab, all the items are shown in the same order as they appear in their respective tabs.



Balance

Weapons HRG Blast Brawlers Stumble Power increased by 400%. The speed of the primary attack increased by 50%. The speed of blocking transition increased by 50%. Mine Reconstructor Weight reduced from 8 to 7. Impact damage increased from 30-300 to 35-350. Explosion damage increased from 35-350 to 40-400.



Designer Notes:

The medic buffs' feedback was well received by the community and we wanted to improve it more. Now, players can find out how many stacks they have applied by looking at the number next to the icon. They can also know the duration of the bonus if they look at the emptying animation that appears on the icon.

Players using default settings had an inconsistent horizontal and vertical sensitivity that was automatically adjusted based on their current frames per second and were not able to disable mouse acceleration. We have added parameters to modify these values within the game, so players can adjust them as they prefer.

We made some improvements in the inventory in the last seasonal update, but we feel there is still room for improvement. That’s why, this time, we’ve made the KEYS show up first in the ITEMS tab, so players can find and use them easily. Additionally, we have added order to the ALL tab, so all items are shown now in the same order in which they appear in their respective tabs, making navigation much easier.

Finally, regarding balance, we have made adjustments to two weapons: the HRG Blast Brawlers and the Mine Reconstructor.

With the HRG Blast Brawlers, it took too much time to switch from attacking to blocking and vice versa. To improve this and make the weapon feel more agile, we have accelerated the attack speed and the blocking transition. In addition to this, to make the weapon feel more powerful, we have increased the stumble power. Now the general feeling of the weapon has improved and it will be more fun to use.

Regarding the Mine Reconstructor, we have reduced its weight from 8 to 7 so now players can combine this weapon with any other weapon from the Field Medic arsenal. Furthermore, we have given the weapon a damage buff for both the impact and the explosion, because we felt there was still room for improvement in the weapon’s performance.

Bug Fixes

Also mentioned in the 2021 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.

General

Fixed an issue where random character rotations could occur, disrupting player movement and gameplay.

Weapons

Mine Reconstructor Fixed an issue where there was excessive screen shake when standing near the Mine Reconstructor “goop” mines.

G36C Assault Rifle Fixed multiple issues with the gun check animations. Fixed multiple issues with the reload animations. Fixed an issue where the laser sight was offset from bullet trajectory and impact point.

Blood Sickle Fixed multiple issues with the animations in both modes in first person and third person. Fixed an issue where the melee bash damage was not differentiating between the active modes.

HRG Locust Fixed an issue where upgrading the weapon did not affect the bleed DoT. Reduced the density of the gas cloud to increase visibility.

HRG Dragonsblaze Fixed an issue where the incorrect HUD icon was being used.

Reducto Ray Fixed an issue with the gun check animation where clipping occurred.

Sentinel Fixed an issue where footsteps were not triggering while using the Sentinel. Fixed an issue where players were able to deploy multiple drones at the same time.

Seeker Six Fixed an issue where there was no ejected mag during the full reload animation.

HRG Headhunter Fixed an issue where the alt fire was doing no head damage.

Nail Bomb Fixed an issue where the Nail Bomb was triggering the stun call twice against Zeds.

Hemoclobber Fixed an issue where the explosive radius grew exponentially when used by the Survivalist.

Pulverizer Fixed an issue where the explosive radius grew exponentially when used by the Survivalist and Demolitionist.



Map

Barmwich Town Fixed an issue where map traveling to Barmwich Town would change the game mode to Endless. Fixed the Spectator boundaries throughout the map to contain the camera to the playable area. Fixed an issue where the burning stumps throughout the map had no SFX triggering. Fixed issues with seams in the walls being visible in the Fire Plaza. Updated the web asset so that it is visible from all angles in the Fire Plaza. Fixed an issue where multiple objects in the Fire Plaza suffered from flickering textures. Fixed multiple instances of Zeds becoming stuck within spawn points throughout the map. Fixed issues with missing spatter maps.

Elysium Fixed issue where Zeds would be spawned in another area where players could not reach them.

Rig Fixed an issue where Summer Zeds were persisting on the map after the Summer Season had ended. Fixed an issue in the Laboratory Storage Room where the Trader Pod could be opened through the wall. Fixed an issue in the East Platform area where blood splatter was not populating on the floor. Fixed an issue in the Laboratory Main Floor where there were duplicated textures across the area.



Perks

Fixed an issue where the Survivalist skill Make Things Go Boom did not increase the radius of any grenades.

Fixed an issue where the Field Medic skill Zedative gives players a double buff from a single Zed kill.

Weekly

Fixed an issue where players could change their perk at the Trader Pod regardless of weekly constraints.

Primary Target The item reward is not granted for completing the weekly.



Settings

UI Horizontal and Vertical Sensitivity Fixed a bug where settings were not affecting the game experience. Adjusting vertical sensitivity no longer adjusts horizontal sensitivity. Fixed UI display of horizontal and vertical sensitivity after entering the lobby



Camera

Adjusted issue where “diagonal” movements would behave erratically.



Localization

Fixed in an issue where the Parry skill description did not fit within the text box in Russian.

Console

Fixed an issue on the PS4/PS5 where Zed spawning during Weekly Outbreaks on The Rig would stop functioning, preventing the end of the round.

Fixed an issue where the title had a chance to crash during Weekly Outbreaks on The Rig.

As always, thank you for your continued support!