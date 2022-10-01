Test version 4.9.1 #RutonyChat

This version is intended for review and is not final. May contain (almost certainly) errors and flaws. Exclusively for testing new functionality.
How to install the test version:
https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000
► #youtube. Changing the authorization method. It has been moved to the default browser. On October 3, the old authorization method will be closed.
► #vkplay. Added site support.
► Minor changes and optimizations for the new program window https://i.imgur.com/lwMat28.png
► Other minor changes
Changed depots in twitch_fix branch