Test version 4.9.1 #RutonyChat

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This version is intended for review and is not final. May contain (almost certainly) errors and flaws. Exclusively for testing new functionality.

How to install the test version:

https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

► #youtube. Changing the authorization method. It has been moved to the default browser. On October 3, the old authorization method will be closed.

► #vkplay. Added site support.

► Minor changes and optimizations for the new program window https://i.imgur.com/lwMat28.png

► Other minor changes