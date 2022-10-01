 Skip to content

RutonyChat update for 1 October 2022

Test version 4.9.1 #RutonyChat

Last edited by Wendy

This version is intended for review and is not final. May contain (almost certainly) errors and flaws. Exclusively for testing new functionality.

How to install the test version:
https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

============================

► #youtube. Changing the authorization method. It has been moved to the default browser. On October 3, the old authorization method will be closed.
► #vkplay. Added site support.
► Minor changes and optimizations for the new program window https://i.imgur.com/lwMat28.png
► Other minor changes

