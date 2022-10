Hot Fix 3: Biome Bleed Removed

We've recently deployed new version 2022.09.47.4 fixing biomes showing up at larger distances than intended during the push of Hotfix 2022.09.47.2.

Thank you for your patience while we isolated and resolved the bug.

For additional issues, and the latest updates on any hotfixes coming after the big monthly updates, we recommend tuning in on our Discord