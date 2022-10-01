New Update Arrives! Cyclops, Gargoyles and Other Curiosities

Hi Everyone,
We are ready with a new update. The highlight of this update is the new quests for the Adventurer’s Guild. These quests come in a randomized order with randomized dungeons and battlemaps. Our hero can earn reputation and rewards at the guild, including exclusive talent stones and an elixir which gives skill points. See below the details:
Version 78.0.8
ADDITIONS
- Adventurer's Guild Quests added: Rescue the Diplomat, Trouble at the Excavation Site, Lady of the Tower, Destroy the Crystal Sphere
- Adventurer's Guild Treasure Vault added. Hero can collect rewards based on his reputation.
- Adventurer's Guild Main Hall added. Resting, eating food and buying skill points can be handled here.
- Adventurer's Guild Master's room added. Guild master gives quests.
- Skeleton Sage Dungeon
- Cyclop Dungeon
- Excavation Site Battlemap
- Ancient Tower Ruins Battlemap
- Gargoyles overworld incident
- Cyclop overworld incident
- New Enemy: Skeleton Sage
- New Enemy Type: Gargoyles - Gargoyle, Granite Gargoyle, Marble Gargoyle, Volcanic Gargoyle
- New Enemy Type: Cyclops - Cave Dweller, Freezer, Black Decay, Magmawalker
- New Enemy Trait: Sleeping Warden - Enemy sleeps until disturbed
- New Enemy Trait: Savage - Enemy deals increased damage at low HP
- New Animal: Sheep
- New Talent Stone: Impactful Shot
- New Talent Stone: Cone of Razors
- New Major Effect: Nightmares
- New Materials: Gargoyle head, gargoyle tail, gargoyle horn, giant's toe, cyclop horn, cyclop tear, wool
- New Food: mutton
- New Potion: Elixir of Forbidden Knowledge
- New Valuables: crow statute, golden skull
- New prop for the skeleton sage dungeon: Crystal Sphere
CHANGES
- Sheeps added to the town battlemaps.
- Changed the push talent stones sound effect.
- Changed the arrow hit sound effect.
- Changed the level up music.
- Lost Mausoleum now has a trap at the entrance. Hero must pass the thievery skill check or may get tetanus from a rusty nail.
BALANCE AND FIXES
- Fire, ice, lightning, bleed, poison talents stones damages increased a bit.
- Reduced the cost of Fireball and Avalanche Talent Stones from 40 to 35
- Fixed a bug about mouse cursor doesn't change after chopping tree.
Changed files in this update