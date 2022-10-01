New Update Arrives! Cyclops, Gargoyles and Other Curiosities

Hi Everyone,

We are ready with a new update. The highlight of this update is the new quests for the Adventurer’s Guild. These quests come in a randomized order with randomized dungeons and battlemaps. Our hero can earn reputation and rewards at the guild, including exclusive talent stones and an elixir which gives skill points. See below the details:

Version 78.0.8

ADDITIONS

Adventurer's Guild Quests added: Rescue the Diplomat, Trouble at the Excavation Site, Lady of the Tower, Destroy the Crystal Sphere

Adventurer's Guild Treasure Vault added. Hero can collect rewards based on his reputation.

Adventurer's Guild Main Hall added. Resting, eating food and buying skill points can be handled here.

Adventurer's Guild Master's room added. Guild master gives quests.

Skeleton Sage Dungeon

Cyclop Dungeon

Excavation Site Battlemap

Ancient Tower Ruins Battlemap

Gargoyles overworld incident

Cyclop overworld incident

New Enemy: Skeleton Sage

New Enemy Type: Gargoyles - Gargoyle, Granite Gargoyle, Marble Gargoyle, Volcanic Gargoyle

New Enemy Type: Cyclops - Cave Dweller, Freezer, Black Decay, Magmawalker

New Enemy Trait: Sleeping Warden - Enemy sleeps until disturbed

New Enemy Trait: Savage - Enemy deals increased damage at low HP

New Animal: Sheep

New Talent Stone: Impactful Shot

New Talent Stone: Cone of Razors

New Major Effect: Nightmares

New Materials: Gargoyle head, gargoyle tail, gargoyle horn, giant's toe, cyclop horn, cyclop tear, wool

New Food: mutton

New Potion: Elixir of Forbidden Knowledge

New Valuables: crow statute, golden skull

New prop for the skeleton sage dungeon: Crystal Sphere

CHANGES

Sheeps added to the town battlemaps.

Changed the push talent stones sound effect.

Changed the arrow hit sound effect.

Changed the level up music.

Lost Mausoleum now has a trap at the entrance. Hero must pass the thievery skill check or may get tetanus from a rusty nail.

BALANCE AND FIXES