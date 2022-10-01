- Fixed ration surplus bug.
- Fixed Great Britain stats display on New Game panel.
- Replaced Abandon icon on Fort panel.
- Fixed regressive split trade bug, resulting in overstock of tribe goods.
- Added Tribe Shipments toggle to Trade panel for split trades.
- Added tutorial to New Game panel.
Made Beaver update for 1 October 2022
Patch Notes for 1.0.13.190
Patchnotes via Steam Community
