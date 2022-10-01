 Skip to content

Made Beaver update for 1 October 2022

Patch Notes for 1.0.13.190

Share · View all patches · Build 9634536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ration surplus bug.
  • Fixed Great Britain stats display on New Game panel.
  • Replaced Abandon icon on Fort panel.
  • Fixed regressive split trade bug, resulting in overstock of tribe goods.
  • Added Tribe Shipments toggle to Trade panel for split trades.
  • Added tutorial to New Game panel.

