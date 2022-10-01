Ver. 1.0.6

Enemies on the first levels are slightly easier now:

Damage dealt by enemies:

Level 1:

Small bat: 3 to 2-3

Wolf: 11 to 10-11

Dog health: 20 to 18

Frost lizard: 10-11 to 10

Frost warrior: 7-8 to 7 (small) and 11-12 to 11 (strong)

Turban warrior: 15 (base) to 12 (base)

Sand lizard health: 30 to 26

Mummy with a sword: 8-9 to 8 (small) and 13 to 12 (strong)

Scarab health: 15 to 13

Sand skeleton warrior health: 25 to 22

Troll: 16-17 to 15-16

Egyptian skeleton warrior: 11-12 to 11 (small) and 17-19 to 17 (strong)

Pharaoh: 8 to 7

Skull shaman: 10 to 9

Red skeleton: 11-12 to 10-11

Juggernaut: 22-23 to 20-21

Jester: 14 to 13

Beast: 15 to 14 (small) and 24 to 22 (strong)

Bear: 19-21 to 18-19

Dodger: 20 to 19 (strong)

Dodger health: 35 to 33

Imperial skeleton: 13 to 12 (small) and 18-19 to 18 (strong)

Cannibal: 20-21 to 19-20

Bug queen health: 35 to 30

First robber: 10-11 to 9-10

Crazy smith health: 50 to 45

Crimson warrior: 15-16 to 14

Fire demon: 15-16 to 15 (small) and 24-25 to 23-24 (strong)

Warlock’s skeleton health: 12 to 10

Golden warrior: 27-29 to 25-27

Vampire: 16-17 to 15-16 (small) and 25 to 24 (strong)

Level 2:

Wolf: 12 to 11-12

Dog: 6 to 5 (small) and 10 to 9 (strong)

Turban warrior: 18 (base) to 15 (base)

Frost warrior: 8-9 to 8 (small) and 13 to 12 (strong)

Scarab: 5-6 to 4-5

Sand skeleton warrior health: 25 to 22

Pharaoh’s bodyguard health: 18 to 15

Troll: 17-18 to 16-17

Skull shaman: 11 to 10

Red skeleton: 12-13 to 11-12

Juggernaut: 24-25 to 22-23

Jester: 15 to 14

Beast: 16 to 15 (small) and 25 to 24 (strong)

Bear: 21-22 to 19-20

Dodger: 21-22 to 20 (strong)

Dodger health: 35 to 33

Imperial skeleton: 14 to 13 (small) and 21 to 19 (strong)

Cannibal: 22-23 to 20-21

Druid health: 45 to 40

Bug queen: 12-13 to 10-11

First robber: 11-12 to 10-11

Crazy smith health: 55 to 50

Crimson warrior: 17-18 to 15-16

Fire demon: 17-18 to 15 (small) and 26-27 to 24-25 (strong)

Warlock: 16-17 to 15-16

Golden warrior: 30-32 to 27-29

Frost Skeleton: 20-22 to 18-20

Level 3:

Turban warrior health: 42 to 40

Scarab health: 16 to 15

Sand skeleton warrior health: 28 to 25

Red skeleton health: 55 to 50

Jester health: 55 to 50

Druid health: 50 to 45

Crazy smith health: 60 to 55

Bug queen health: 40 to 35

Crimson warrior health: 60 to 55

Warlock’s skeleton health: 15 to 12

Golden warrior health: 110 to 100

Level 4:

Red skeleton health: 60 to 55