Ver. 1.0.6

Enemies on the first levels are slightly easier now:
Damage dealt by enemies:
Level 1:
Small bat: 3 to 2-3
Wolf: 11 to 10-11
Dog health: 20 to 18
Frost lizard: 10-11 to 10
Frost warrior: 7-8 to 7 (small) and 11-12 to 11 (strong)
Turban warrior: 15 (base) to 12 (base)
Sand lizard health: 30 to 26
Mummy with a sword: 8-9 to 8 (small) and 13 to 12 (strong)
Scarab health: 15 to 13
Sand skeleton warrior health: 25 to 22
Troll: 16-17 to 15-16
Egyptian skeleton warrior: 11-12 to 11 (small) and 17-19 to 17 (strong)
Pharaoh: 8 to 7
Skull shaman: 10 to 9
Red skeleton: 11-12 to 10-11
Juggernaut: 22-23 to 20-21
Jester: 14 to 13
Beast: 15 to 14 (small) and 24 to 22 (strong)
Bear: 19-21 to 18-19
Dodger: 20 to 19 (strong)
Dodger health: 35 to 33
Imperial skeleton: 13 to 12 (small) and 18-19 to 18 (strong)
Cannibal: 20-21 to 19-20
Bug queen health: 35 to 30
First robber: 10-11 to 9-10
Crazy smith health: 50 to 45
Crimson warrior: 15-16 to 14
Fire demon: 15-16 to 15 (small) and 24-25 to 23-24 (strong)
Warlock’s skeleton health: 12 to 10
Golden warrior: 27-29 to 25-27
Vampire: 16-17 to 15-16 (small) and 25 to 24 (strong)
Level 2:
Wolf: 12 to 11-12
Dog: 6 to 5 (small) and 10 to 9 (strong)
Turban warrior: 18 (base) to 15 (base)
Frost warrior: 8-9 to 8 (small) and 13 to 12 (strong)
Scarab: 5-6 to 4-5
Sand skeleton warrior health: 25 to 22
Pharaoh’s bodyguard health: 18 to 15
Troll: 17-18 to 16-17
Skull shaman: 11 to 10
Red skeleton: 12-13 to 11-12
Juggernaut: 24-25 to 22-23
Jester: 15 to 14
Beast: 16 to 15 (small) and 25 to 24 (strong)
Bear: 21-22 to 19-20
Dodger: 21-22 to 20 (strong)
Dodger health: 35 to 33
Imperial skeleton: 14 to 13 (small) and 21 to 19 (strong)
Cannibal: 22-23 to 20-21
Druid health: 45 to 40
Bug queen: 12-13 to 10-11
First robber: 11-12 to 10-11
Crazy smith health: 55 to 50
Crimson warrior: 17-18 to 15-16
Fire demon: 17-18 to 15 (small) and 26-27 to 24-25 (strong)
Warlock: 16-17 to 15-16
Golden warrior: 30-32 to 27-29
Frost Skeleton: 20-22 to 18-20
Level 3:
Turban warrior health: 42 to 40
Scarab health: 16 to 15
Sand skeleton warrior health: 28 to 25
Red skeleton health: 55 to 50
Jester health: 55 to 50
Druid health: 50 to 45
Crazy smith health: 60 to 55
Bug queen health: 40 to 35
Crimson warrior health: 60 to 55
Warlock’s skeleton health: 15 to 12
Golden warrior health: 110 to 100
Level 4:
Red skeleton health: 60 to 55
Changed files in this update