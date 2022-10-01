 Skip to content

Loco - Shortline Operations update for 1 October 2022

Suppliers added to Buyers Info + crane improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9634388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cargo supply locations now show as "PROVIDES" on the Buyer info menu
Changes to cargo syncing when being carried by a crane (much better for clients driving about with cubes)

Changed files in this update

Loco Content Depot 1827661
