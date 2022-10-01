Cargo supply locations now show as "PROVIDES" on the Buyer info menu
Changes to cargo syncing when being carried by a crane (much better for clients driving about with cubes)
Loco - Shortline Operations update for 1 October 2022
Suppliers added to Buyers Info + crane improvements
Cargo supply locations now show as "PROVIDES" on the Buyer info menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update