Death Road to Canada NERVE Update

For the NERVE Update, I wanted to do two things we haven't been able to do but were on our radar for a long time. One is that we added a lot of character customization options, both default and unlockable! There's new hats, glasses, tops, bottoms, and more.

The other thing is a complete overhaul to how Weapon Selection works for your Follower AI Buddies. Before, they tried to go by a formula to determine what they picked up and used, based on their stats. Not only did this not work great, there was also a bug we recently discovered that made them love new weapons way too much compared to what they already had. This contributed to them dropping claymores for tennis rackets sometimes.

Now, Followers will pick up and use weapons based on an Official Tier List that compares groups of weapons with each other. I am going to post these below for reference, but mostly I think this should feel a lot better in-game even if you have no idea what the actual list is.

This list is slightly out of date with recent changes, but most should be accurate! Let me know what you think of this giant change after you get a chance to play it.

Also, Tnomey was buffed and the Halloween Event lasts much longer now!

Read on for full notes for all the changes!

Coming Up Next

We're working towards demos for Dad by the Sword, our upcoming first person swordfighting game. This will include a Public Demo some time early next year! Before then, I'm also planning on posting a long video explaining all the different facets of the combat for the game.

Another Death Road update is planned, but I'm not 100% sure what's going to be in it yet. The original plan was to do some kind of community update, where modmakers from the Discord all add some new content. I'm going to shoot for this, but I haven't done anything like it before, so we'll see how it goes!

Our Thanks

We are now over SIX YEARS OF UPDATES! It's your support and word of mouth that makes it happen. Keep recommending us to your friends!

Major System Changes

Followers now use weapons according to tier lists assigned for each weapon! This is a big change, but it got through a large period of feedback in testing. Let me know if you'd like any changes here in future updates

Characters will vastly prefer higher tier weapons to lower tier weapons

If a character is presented with two melee weapons in the same tier, they will then use their stats like in the old system to judge what they pick up/use (they tend to greatly prefer fast weapons)

Special character weapons also tend to have a tier assigned, so they know how much to value their own stuff

Halloween Event extended! It used to be just on Halloween Day itself. Now it will run from October 25 to November 1

Tnomey can now be bought from up to 3 times per game, instead of a strict "1 Tnomey purchase per game" limit. This requires a Zombo Point unlock

Unomey is selling more stuff! There's the above upgrades for Tnomey, and now upgrades to get your Max ZP up to 75, then 99

Character customization choices greatly expanded, all around!

New Character Customization Details

New cosmetic choices for custom characters! New hats, tops, and bottoms

New beards/facial hair!

Adjustments to the male head with the really long chin, RIP

New glasses, including a heart shaped pair of glasses

New Unlockable Hats

Level 2 Hat Unlock now also unlocks new glasses!

Other Fixes/Minor Tweaks

Bugfix for a very long standing mystery bug that made weapons on the ground more valuable than weapons in your hand! This could lead to bugs where you'd get stuck picking up a weapon forever

News shut off for now to give that a break for a little bit

"firecrackers" capitalized to make it like all the other weapons

Updated hats/shade texts for the unlock statues

Swapping should now skip dead buddies in more cases

Preventing a crash if swapping buddies when they're all dead

