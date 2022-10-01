Mineralis version 1.17 out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9634333 · Last edited 1 October 2022 – 20:06:33 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

The latest update to Mineralis is now live! This affects both demo and preview versions of the game. The changelog is as follows:

💡 New features:

Mouse handling improvements (although keyboard/controller is still recommended)

More possible discussions and dialogue options in all parts of the game

More tents, barrels, and other objects can now be examined

Secret bosses have more secret features

Added a poetry secret to Kospistan

💨 Changes:

Garik now gains 5 CP from giving buffs

Reduced Blind effectiveness 50% -> 40%

Increased Focus base damage boost 0 -> 6

Increased Flame conjuration base damage 2 -> 8

Chainblast deals extra damage to enemies with low HP

Burn now shows 14% attack reduction on hover tooltip

Changed Nue regular attack to partially ignore magic defense

Early-game enemies now are less likely to have major/minor variations

Adjusted enemy gold drops (overall slightly more generous)

Made most enemies smarter with their buff/attack patterns

Buffed Stone Knight, Masked Warrior, Dragon, and Charger

Debuffed Sylph and Goblin Wizard

Updated all core engine scripts

Fixed village border and roof tiling

Removed autotree tiles from fields

Made fields footpath less confusing

Made fields tutorial more streamlined

Made fields NPCs move less frequently

Added some hidden events to the fields

Added a few more sayings to Kospistan

Updated more skill icons

Expand on Garik's persona

Keyboard icons look more like keys

Removed feedback form, use Discord instead

Reordered CP skills to always be at the bottom

Adjusted difficulty of finding various secret events

Added screen shake to Earthquake

Improved Arc Blade animation height

Improved Blade Sweep animation height and angle

Improved Red Ogre sprite positioning

Improved Mobius explosion animations

🐛 Bug fixes:

Enemies no longer follow the player when opening a chest

Enemies no longer see through walls in warehouse

Fixed broken rest event at a late-game campfire

Fixed a few enemies using old versions of skills

Bloody Edge no longer freezes Odin's pose

Fixed unintended screen tints in cutscenes

Feel free to leave any feedback at our official Discord. Looking forward to seeing you there!

With the kindest of regards,

Team Mineralis