Mineralis version 1.17 out now!

Hey everyone!
The latest update to Mineralis is now live! This affects both demo and preview versions of the game. The changelog is as follows:
💡 New features:
- Mouse handling improvements (although keyboard/controller is still recommended)
- More possible discussions and dialogue options in all parts of the game
- More tents, barrels, and other objects can now be examined
- Secret bosses have more secret features
- Added a poetry secret to Kospistan
💨 Changes:
Garik now gains 5 CP from giving buffs
Reduced Blind effectiveness 50% -> 40%
Increased Focus base damage boost 0 -> 6
Increased Flame conjuration base damage 2 -> 8
Chainblast deals extra damage to enemies with low HP
Burn now shows 14% attack reduction on hover tooltip
Changed Nue regular attack to partially ignore magic defense
Early-game enemies now are less likely to have major/minor variations
Adjusted enemy gold drops (overall slightly more generous)
Made most enemies smarter with their buff/attack patterns
Buffed Stone Knight, Masked Warrior, Dragon, and Charger
Debuffed Sylph and Goblin Wizard
Updated all core engine scripts
Fixed village border and roof tiling
Removed autotree tiles from fields
Made fields footpath less confusing
Made fields tutorial more streamlined
Made fields NPCs move less frequently
Added some hidden events to the fields
Added a few more sayings to Kospistan
Updated more skill icons
Expand on Garik's persona
Keyboard icons look more like keys
Removed feedback form, use Discord instead
Reordered CP skills to always be at the bottom
Adjusted difficulty of finding various secret events
Added screen shake to Earthquake
Improved Arc Blade animation height
Improved Blade Sweep animation height and angle
Improved Red Ogre sprite positioning
Improved Mobius explosion animations
🐛 Bug fixes:
- Enemies no longer follow the player when opening a chest
- Enemies no longer see through walls in warehouse
- Fixed broken rest event at a late-game campfire
- Fixed a few enemies using old versions of skills
- Bloody Edge no longer freezes Odin's pose
- Fixed unintended screen tints in cutscenes
Feel free to leave any feedback at our official Discord. Looking forward to seeing you there!
With the kindest of regards,
Team Mineralis
