Hello travelers,
Here are the Asteroid: Pre-SEASON v1.1.1 patch notes!
- Fixed an issue with the daily log-in that prevented players from moving after closing all notification windows and redeeming daily rewards.
- Added "Audio" section in Game Options. In this section, you can change the volume of the game music and sound effects.
- Added "About" section in Game Options. In this section it will be possible to view important information such as the user's Asteroid ID (a unique numeric code necessary to identify the player and which may be required in case of support), the game version installed on the system, copyright information and the Privacy Policy, accessible by scanning a QR Code from a smart device.
- We have made a graphic restyle of all the main icons in the menu.
- Extended single challenge event "Moon Stealer" until the release of Asteroid: The Burning Planet. Visit the "Events" section within the game menu.
- Minor bugs fixed.
KNOWN ISSUES
- We are investigating a store-related issue. Items would not change daily as expected in some cases.
- We are investigating an Event related issue. The "Star Collector" Global Challenge Event would not correctly count the stars collected by players, resetting or completely changing the counter number shared with all players.
- We are investigating a cursor problem. It would not correctly follow the position of the mouse pointer or the right analog stick (when using a controller) once it reached the edge of the screen, locking the cursor in that position for a short time.
COMING WITH THE NEXT PATCHES
- A graphic restyle of the main menu is foreseen.
- The initial loading screen will undergo some changes starting from version 1.1.2 (Pre-SEASON): we intend to display on the screen the news, the Events, the new spacecraft that can be purchased in the Store and other promotional information during the loading of the game. 'boot from the client, replacing the current loading screen. The loading screen will be updated constantly as new free updates arrive. The language of the text displayed on the loading screen will be English.
- The social icons of Alestore Inc. will be added to the main menu with related links to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Discord.
- The "Survey" function will be added to the extended menu. This feature will allow players to receive free in-game rewards by completing small user experience surveys.
- The Options, currently available and modifiable only and exclusively in the main menu, can also be viewed in the extended menu during the game session. Note: initially some of the settings such as language and control mode will not be editable from the extended menu, and will therefore have to be changed from the main menu anyway.
- New ships are coming for purchase in the Shop.
- New Events are coming.
- Bug fixes found in development and reported by users.
We hope you will continue to enjoy Asteroid!
