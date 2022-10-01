Multi-caliber gun, resettable trap, new cave - v0.22

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing new multi-caliber weapon, resettable trap, new cave near the ghost town, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

multi-caliber gun (located somewhere in Gulrood)

resettable trap build

new cave near the ghost town

new collectable log

below water visible surface

shooting a firearm causes a light flash

new bush hit/break particles & sounds

flamethrower initial burst sound

plant mix/waste sound

CHANGED

the new underwater enemy now speeds towards you when he's head on

crossbow can now be used underwater

fuel in vehicles runs out slower now

skills take effect faster now

increased effect of skill "Strength"

"Guns" stat now also increases damage

some guns have worse accuracy & some shotguns have wider spread

shrubs now drop organic waste

better looking tree chopping particles

flying enemies try to avoid flying in water

increased light appear radius

loading screen hint

FIXED