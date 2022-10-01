Multi-caliber gun, resettable trap, new cave - v0.22

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing new multi-caliber weapon, resettable trap, new cave near the ghost town, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- multi-caliber gun (located somewhere in Gulrood)
- resettable trap build
- new cave near the ghost town
- new collectable log
- below water visible surface
- shooting a firearm causes a light flash
- new bush hit/break particles & sounds
- flamethrower initial burst sound
- plant mix/waste sound
CHANGED
- the new underwater enemy now speeds towards you when he's head on
- crossbow can now be used underwater
- fuel in vehicles runs out slower now
- skills take effect faster now
- increased effect of skill "Strength"
- "Guns" stat now also increases damage
- some guns have worse accuracy & some shotguns have wider spread
- shrubs now drop organic waste
- better looking tree chopping particles
- flying enemies try to avoid flying in water
- increased light appear radius
- loading screen hint
FIXED
- build templates were sometimes appearing in the center of the map
- revolver hand grip odd angle when aiming
