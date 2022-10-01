 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Urge update for 1 October 2022

Multi-caliber gun, resettable trap, new cave - v0.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9634126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing new multi-caliber weapon, resettable trap, new cave near the ghost town, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

  • multi-caliber gun (located somewhere in Gulrood)
  • resettable trap build
  • new cave near the ghost town
  • new collectable log
  • below water visible surface
  • shooting a firearm causes a light flash
  • new bush hit/break particles & sounds
  • flamethrower initial burst sound
  • plant mix/waste sound

CHANGED

  • the new underwater enemy now speeds towards you when he's head on
  • crossbow can now be used underwater
  • fuel in vehicles runs out slower now
  • skills take effect faster now
  • increased effect of skill "Strength"
  • "Guns" stat now also increases damage
  • some guns have worse accuracy & some shotguns have wider spread
  • shrubs now drop organic waste
  • better looking tree chopping particles
  • flying enemies try to avoid flying in water
  • increased light appear radius
  • loading screen hint

FIXED

  • build templates were sometimes appearing in the center of the map
  • revolver hand grip odd angle when aiming

Changed files in this update

Urge Content Depot 1304351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link