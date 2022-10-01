10/1/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.4.4

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This update is coming out today to solve a few minor issues. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue when jumping the barrier in the "Shady Dealings" side quest where the player's Y-coordinate position would get messed up so the character was lower on a given tile than intended (Old saves affected by this SHOULD < keyword should right there > automatically fix themselves)

Changes & Additions:

Update News and More Corrosive Studios options on the title screen no longer close the game, they just set the game to windowed mode (You can toggle with F5) and then bring up Steam in the background

Jump animation for characters has been changed to more of a vault or step-over animation because it looked a little too "cartoony" the way it was

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

A gentle reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː