Pre-Clash Hotfix

ADDITIONS
- Added separate audio slider for foosteps, if they get too annoying. Can be found in the settings menu in-game.
- Formatted some dialogues.
- Set collider physics matrix to correctly ignore layers.
- Added Clash Info panel to help users. Provides hints and useful info. (Yay)
- Added temporary fix for foosteps. Desyncs should occur less, but still monitoring this.
- Added spatialisation to audio sources to combat the "whizzing" of music in a 3D space (...Never thought I'd have to write that.)
- Added a button on the chat to hide and reveal the chatbox.
FIXES
- Fixed a collision issue on the stairs near the Ashen Temple preventing players from running up or down the stairs. (Invisible wall)
- Fixed dialogue issues.
- Fixed spelling errors in dialogues.
- Fixed random background script on login panel. (Was damaged due to data loss)
- Fixed some errors that were being thrown due to data loss.
- Fixed an issue on the Human Female where the wrong footstep sounds were playing. The correct sounds now play.
Hope you're ready for the Clash™!
Changed files in this update