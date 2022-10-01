 Skip to content

AEGIS Kingdoms Playtest update for 1 October 2022

Pre-Clash Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9634115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS

  • Added separate audio slider for foosteps, if they get too annoying. Can be found in the settings menu in-game.
  • Formatted some dialogues.
  • Set collider physics matrix to correctly ignore layers.
  • Added Clash Info panel to help users. Provides hints and useful info. (Yay)
  • Added temporary fix for foosteps. Desyncs should occur less, but still monitoring this.
  • Added spatialisation to audio sources to combat the "whizzing" of music in a 3D space (...Never thought I'd have to write that.)
  • Added a button on the chat to hide and reveal the chatbox.

FIXES

  • Fixed a collision issue on the stairs near the Ashen Temple preventing players from running up or down the stairs. (Invisible wall)
  • Fixed dialogue issues.
  • Fixed spelling errors in dialogues.
  • Fixed random background script on login panel. (Was damaged due to data loss)
  • Fixed some errors that were being thrown due to data loss.
  • Fixed an issue on the Human Female where the wrong footstep sounds were playing. The correct sounds now play.

Hope you're ready for the Clash™!

