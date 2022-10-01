 Skip to content

Survive Me Miolhr Demo update for 1 October 2022

Miolhr Patch 19.9.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Patch 19.9.6!
Welcome Miolhrians!!

Hammer required for a few fixes this week! More about the next update? No just some patch notes... Check below...
Multiple fixes to Items!

Updated Locations of Mystery Spawns!

Cosmatic fixes starting with...
Old Style Comics added back to game!
Updated Purchasable Homes Image for room inquires!

Fighting Comic +Hyper status fixed!

No longer loose level on passing out!

Skip-able Tutorial Battle!

New loot to find with Item Detector!
Works on Let's Play begin this Week as well as Miolhrian Discord!!!
Discord will be Live with Update 20!
Prizes, Rewards, Mods and plenty more announced soon..
Join Us!

...that is all for now Miolhrians!

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company

