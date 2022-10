2022.09.X.X Hot Fix 1

We've recently deployed new version 2022.09.47.2 fixing the resolution issue for QHD / 4K displays.

Thank you for your patience while we isolated and resolved the bug.

Please Note: We are investigating the issue regarding MonoMod library on 1.4-Preview that is preventing some users from running that version of tModLoader.

In the interim, please use the Stable version (the default in Steam).