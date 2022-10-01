NEW GAME MODE LIVE - ROGUE STEEL

Hello everyone, I am happy to announce that Rogue Steel - a free content expansion for Severed Steel - is now live!

What is Rogue Steel? It’s Severed Steel with Rogue-lite elements. Click the Rogue Steel button on the main menu to start a short, randomly generated, 10 level campaign... with a twist.

Whenever you beat a level you get to choose a perk card to upgrade your weapons, moveset, and more. What are the perk cards? Here are some examples:

Divebomb : Gives your dive an enemy-staggering shockwave.

: Gives your dive an enemy-staggering shockwave. Cowboy : Gives enemy troops old western revolvers and shotguns.

: Gives enemy troops old western revolvers and shotguns. Boom Headshot: Makes enemies detonate when defeated with a headshot.

There are 50 cards, collect them all to unlock achievements! Some cards multiply your score, and score is used to unlock skins for Steel and her arm cannon.

You can also customize your rogue run with features like perma-death if you want more (or less) challenge!

Without further ado, here are the patch notes! I hope you enjoy!

-Matt

New features:

New game mode, Rogue Steel

9 new achievements unlocked through Rogue Steel

23 new Firefight mutators unlocked through Rogue Steel

6 new weapons

5 new modified enemy types

8 new exclusive Rogue Steel levels

New Cannon Mode: Cutting Beam

10 Character skins to unlock in Rogue Mode

15 Cannon skins to unlock in Rogue Mode

Balance and QoL changes

Adjusted NPC hit stun animation to make followup headshots easier

NPCs no longer stun themselves and eachother with explosives

Increased VAL mag size and position

Tweaked Bulldog animations and sounds

Tweaked Lever Action position

Bug and Performance Fixes