Severed Steel update for 1 October 2022

NEW GAME MODE LIVE - ROGUE STEEL

Share · View all patches · Build 9633980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I am happy to announce that Rogue Steel - a free content expansion for Severed Steel - is now live!

What is Rogue Steel? It’s Severed Steel with Rogue-lite elements. Click the Rogue Steel button on the main menu to start a short, randomly generated, 10 level campaign... with a twist.

Whenever you beat a level you get to choose a perk card to upgrade your weapons, moveset, and more. What are the perk cards? Here are some examples:

  • Divebomb: Gives your dive an enemy-staggering shockwave.
  • Cowboy: Gives enemy troops old western revolvers and shotguns.
  • Boom Headshot: Makes enemies detonate when defeated with a headshot.

There are 50 cards, collect them all to unlock achievements! Some cards multiply your score, and score is used to unlock skins for Steel and her arm cannon.

You can also customize your rogue run with features like perma-death if you want more (or less) challenge!

Without further ado, here are the patch notes! I hope you enjoy!

-Matt

New features:

  • New game mode, Rogue Steel
  • 9 new achievements unlocked through Rogue Steel
  • 23 new Firefight mutators unlocked through Rogue Steel
  • 6 new weapons
  • 5 new modified enemy types
  • 8 new exclusive Rogue Steel levels
  • New Cannon Mode: Cutting Beam
  • 10 Character skins to unlock in Rogue Mode
  • 15 Cannon skins to unlock in Rogue Mode

Balance and QoL changes

  • Adjusted NPC hit stun animation to make followup headshots easier
  • NPCs no longer stun themselves and eachother with explosives
  • Increased VAL mag size and position
  • Tweaked Bulldog animations and sounds
  • Tweaked Lever Action position

Bug and Performance Fixes

  • Optimized explosion performance and audio
  • Fix visual glitches when air sliding and looking down
  • Fix visual glitches when kicking while falling
  • Jumping now makes Steel leave softlock that happens rarely on certain stunt combos

