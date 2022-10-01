Hide And Run Update 1.0

Game
- Overhauled UI
- New Music
- New Seeker
- New Graphics
- New Maps
- Container
- Combined
- Farm
- UFO
- Spring
- Island
- Mall
Seeker
- New shirts, hats and jeans
- Choose color for your character, hat, shirt or jeans
- Added new water balloon weapon
- Added new scan effect
Prop
- Whistle
- Added outline for easier indication when selecting new model
- Increased Movement Speed
- Easier damage indication
Older version can be played from Library > Hide And Run > Properties > Beta > hideandrunold - Older Version
