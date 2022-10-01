 Skip to content

Hide and Run update for 1 October 2022

Hide And Run Update 1.0

  • Overhauled UI
  • New Music
  • New Seeker
  • New Graphics
  • New Maps

  • Container
  • Combined
  • Farm
  • UFO
  • Spring
  • Island
  • Mall

Seeker

  • New shirts, hats and jeans
  • Choose color for your character, hat, shirt or jeans
  • Added new water balloon weapon
  • Added new scan effect


Prop

  • Whistle
  • Added outline for easier indication when selecting new model
  • Increased Movement Speed
  • Easier damage indication

Older version can be played from Library > Hide And Run > Properties > Beta > hideandrunold - Older Version

Report bugs and ideas at Steam community discussions!

