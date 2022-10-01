This update contains an update to the game engine as well as support for the most popular gamepads.
Also, this update prepares the game for a port on Nintendo Switch which will be out in the coming weeks.
New features:
- Support for XBox, Switch & Dual Shock controllers
Improvements:
- Global engine update
- Improved tutorials with the display of keys depending on the control mode used
Fixed issues:
- Fixed a bug with the Burden Earth capacity that could block an opponent's turn
