 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drifter's Tales update for 1 October 2022

Update #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9633931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains an update to the game engine as well as support for the most popular gamepads.

Also, this update prepares the game for a port on Nintendo Switch which will be out in the coming weeks.

New features:

  • Support for XBox, Switch & Dual Shock controllers

Improvements:

  • Global engine update
  • Improved tutorials with the display of keys depending on the control mode used

Fixed issues:

  • Fixed a bug with the Burden Earth capacity that could block an opponent's turn

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link