Patch v0.4.6

This patch addresses the few bugs reported by the community as well as some suggested features.

Added an option to toggle the "Error Popup" for input errors in-game.

Added a "Gamepad Type" option in the "Gamepad Settings" menu to be able to force a specific brand of controllers icons and in-game colors (so that you can get pink obstacles for PSX DualShock controllers that aren't auto-detected properly)

You can now press Esc / B on the Track Loading screen to cancel and go back to the previous menu (but only when a track has finished loading)

The mouse cursor will not hide from idle anymore while a tooltip is visible. Also increased the idle value to 3 seconds.

Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't run correctly while using a Thai calendar in Windows.

I would like to thank you all for the very valuable feedback on the forums and our Discord, it's been incredibly helpful! ːmelogoldː

Your feedback will shape the direction that the game will take in the following weeks, so please keep it coming and get involved! ːmeloblueː

One of the changes I would like to experiment with first will be increasing the Obstacles Density in Intense, as well as adding variation in the inputs color patterns. ːmelohpː