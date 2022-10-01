New Feature: Added main hub to the game, if you die/abandon run you will spawn in the main hub Can talk to Thebe in main hub to do upgrades

Can talk to temporary Thebe to start map run

Can talk to Rabbit, to start tutorial

New Feature: Upgrade System, Use Fungi to upgrade: Unlock Health Potion

Unlock Mana Potion

Upgrade Health Potion

Upgrade Mana Potion

Increase STR, DEX or INT permanently

Gold Recovery, keep certain portion of gold when you die

Upgrade Bonfire (3/3)

Upgrade shop (3/4)

Balance: Skill mana reduction blessing now reduces mana cost by 50% but lasts 45 sec.

Balance: Goblin steal cutscene, now you can steal +1 gear instead of just random loot drop from him, steal 35 gold instead of 30, or steal 1 fungi.

Balance: Blessing and Curse cutscene Buying blessing choice now costs 50 gold

Removed taxes from stats curse list

Changed the wording on the choices

Balance: Dashing Thrust skill now does 15% more damage

Balance: Rising slash skill now does 15% more damage

Balance: Wooden Sword Berserk now increases damage by 25% instead of 35%.

Balance: Bonfire now can have up to 3 choices: "Restore Health and Mana", "Refill Potions" or "Choose Additional Potion".

Balance: Ebonside attacking damage reduce to 14-15 from 18-19

Balance: Fungi drops changed: Weak Goblins drop 1 fungi, Undead Goblins drop 3 fungi, Goblin Ambush drops 5 fungi, Final Boss Drops 20 Fungi.

Balance: Health potion now restores for 60 health instead of 100 (but it can be upgraded up to 150)

Balance: Mana potion now restores for 40 health instead of 100 (but it can be upgraded up to 110)

Balance: Players starting stats are reduced from (5 STR, 5 DEX, 5 INT) to (3 STR, 3 DEX, 3 INT) (but can be upgraded up to (10 STR, 10 DEX, 10 INT))

Bug Fix: Dashing Thrust collision on weapons now is enabled earlier. Sometimes weapons would miss before if you were too close to the enemy.

Improvement: If cutscene has anything to do with fungi, it will show fungi currency on the side.

Improvement: Berserk skill on wooden sword re-worded in the weapon selection.

Improvement: Tutorial pumpkin head now dies in 2 hits.

Improvement: Changed Goblin ambush text when you paid the goblins, so it fits the text box.

Improvement: Modified position of the gold/potions/fungi in map selection and in question mark cutscenes

Improvements: Updated Fire, Nature's, Lightning and Frost wands art.