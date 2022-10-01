 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 1 October 2022

Patch 14

Share · View all patches · Build 9633856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Feature: Added main hub to the game, if you die/abandon run you will spawn in the main hub

    • Can talk to Thebe in main hub to do upgrades
    • Can talk to temporary Thebe to start map run
    • Can talk to Rabbit, to start tutorial

  • New Feature: Upgrade System, Use Fungi to upgrade:

    • Unlock Health Potion
    • Unlock Mana Potion
    • Upgrade Health Potion
    • Upgrade Mana Potion
    • Increase STR, DEX or INT permanently
    • Gold Recovery, keep certain portion of gold when you die
    • Upgrade Bonfire (3/3)
    • Upgrade shop (3/4)

  • Balance: Skill mana reduction blessing now reduces mana cost by 50% but lasts 45 sec.

  • Balance: Goblin steal cutscene, now you can steal +1 gear instead of just random loot drop from him, steal 35 gold instead of 30, or steal 1 fungi.

  • Balance: Blessing and Curse cutscene

    • Buying blessing choice now costs 50 gold
    • Removed taxes from stats curse list
    • Changed the wording on the choices

  • Balance: Dashing Thrust skill now does 15% more damage

  • Balance: Rising slash skill now does 15% more damage

  • Balance: Wooden Sword Berserk now increases damage by 25% instead of 35%.

  • Balance: Bonfire now can have up to 3 choices: "Restore Health and Mana", "Refill Potions" or "Choose Additional Potion".

  • Balance: Ebonside attacking damage reduce to 14-15 from 18-19

  • Balance: Fungi drops changed: Weak Goblins drop 1 fungi, Undead Goblins drop 3 fungi, Goblin Ambush drops 5 fungi, Final Boss Drops 20 Fungi.

  • Balance: Health potion now restores for 60 health instead of 100 (but it can be upgraded up to 150)

  • Balance: Mana potion now restores for 40 health instead of 100 (but it can be upgraded up to 110)

  • Balance: Players starting stats are reduced from (5 STR, 5 DEX, 5 INT) to (3 STR, 3 DEX, 3 INT) (but can be upgraded up to (10 STR, 10 DEX, 10 INT))

  • Bug Fix: Dashing Thrust collision on weapons now is enabled earlier. Sometimes weapons would miss before if you were too close to the enemy.

  • Improvement: If cutscene has anything to do with fungi, it will show fungi currency on the side.

  • Improvement: Berserk skill on wooden sword re-worded in the weapon selection.

  • Improvement: Tutorial pumpkin head now dies in 2 hits.

  • Improvement: Changed Goblin ambush text when you paid the goblins, so it fits the text box.

  • Improvement: Modified position of the gold/potions/fungi in map selection and in question mark cutscenes

  • Improvements: Updated Fire, Nature's, Lightning and Frost wands art.

  • Other: Updated Credits

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link