New Feature: Added main hub to the game, if you die/abandon run you will spawn in the main hub
- Can talk to Thebe in main hub to do upgrades
- Can talk to temporary Thebe to start map run
- Can talk to Rabbit, to start tutorial
New Feature: Upgrade System, Use Fungi to upgrade:
- Unlock Health Potion
- Unlock Mana Potion
- Upgrade Health Potion
- Upgrade Mana Potion
- Increase STR, DEX or INT permanently
- Gold Recovery, keep certain portion of gold when you die
- Upgrade Bonfire (3/3)
- Upgrade shop (3/4)
Balance: Skill mana reduction blessing now reduces mana cost by 50% but lasts 45 sec.
Balance: Goblin steal cutscene, now you can steal +1 gear instead of just random loot drop from him, steal 35 gold instead of 30, or steal 1 fungi.
Balance: Blessing and Curse cutscene
- Buying blessing choice now costs 50 gold
- Removed taxes from stats curse list
- Changed the wording on the choices
Balance: Dashing Thrust skill now does 15% more damage
Balance: Rising slash skill now does 15% more damage
Balance: Wooden Sword Berserk now increases damage by 25% instead of 35%.
Balance: Bonfire now can have up to 3 choices: "Restore Health and Mana", "Refill Potions" or "Choose Additional Potion".
Balance: Ebonside attacking damage reduce to 14-15 from 18-19
Balance: Fungi drops changed: Weak Goblins drop 1 fungi, Undead Goblins drop 3 fungi, Goblin Ambush drops 5 fungi, Final Boss Drops 20 Fungi.
Balance: Health potion now restores for 60 health instead of 100 (but it can be upgraded up to 150)
Balance: Mana potion now restores for 40 health instead of 100 (but it can be upgraded up to 110)
Balance: Players starting stats are reduced from (5 STR, 5 DEX, 5 INT) to (3 STR, 3 DEX, 3 INT) (but can be upgraded up to (10 STR, 10 DEX, 10 INT))
Bug Fix: Dashing Thrust collision on weapons now is enabled earlier. Sometimes weapons would miss before if you were too close to the enemy.
Improvement: If cutscene has anything to do with fungi, it will show fungi currency on the side.
Improvement: Berserk skill on wooden sword re-worded in the weapon selection.
Improvement: Tutorial pumpkin head now dies in 2 hits.
Improvement: Changed Goblin ambush text when you paid the goblins, so it fits the text box.
Improvement: Modified position of the gold/potions/fungi in map selection and in question mark cutscenes
Improvements: Updated Fire, Nature's, Lightning and Frost wands art.
Other: Updated Credits
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 1 October 2022
Patch 14
