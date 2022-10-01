 Skip to content

Bubble People update for 1 October 2022

Bubble People hotfix patch #4

Last edited by Wendy

Dear Players.

Thanks for the feedback.

  • Fixed the problem of small ducks not being auto-clicked correctly in endless mode. (Thanks to wiuuuuuuuuuuuu feedback)

Thanks, Have fun.

liujiajun
October 1, 2022

