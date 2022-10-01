Patch 2.1.11 - Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

after seeing some new players play the game live, I noticed that the color of the Upgrade Tokens in game can be very misleading.

I changed it to a blue color now and added an additional trail to make it look more like some "energy ball" that you can collect.

I hope this change will help new players to not run away from Upgrade Tokens.

Also, the upgrade menu between waves was slightly adjusted, pressing two times in the same direction to select an upgrade is no longer an option as it often lead to players choosing an upgrade without reading or even wanting to select the upgrade. Now it is mandatory to press the accept button to select an upgrade - A button prompt was added to the screen.

The Upgrade screen was also increased in size to allow for a bigger font size - it was especially small on the Steam Deck.

Apart from those changes, a bug was fixed on the Railgun Ship class when the main gun was charging while an Attack Boost was activated.

I hope you enjoy the new changes and it's not too confusing for Veteran players!

Good luck in your runs!

Raffaele