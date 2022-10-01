- 已修复 OBS停止录制小于5分钟关闭导致的报错
- 已修复 VE剪辑出现剪辑错误时没自动取消剪辑的UI显示错误
- 已修复 所有窗口最小化和隐藏可能导致的未实现错误
- 已修复 Nili提交视频弹窗名字显示为旧名称的错误
- 已修复 Nili修改视频保存出错
- 新增 Sbeam查看游戏所需性能
- 修改 VideoEncoder适当加快了渲染时间
- 修改 Sbeam/Nili用户头像将会保持一致
虚拟主播模拟器 测试版 update for 1 October 2022
错误修复&游戏优化&新增功能
