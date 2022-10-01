Oblivity Update v1.8 // settings profile system / options menu rework

Share · View all patches · Build 9633753 · Last edited 1 October 2022 – 15:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Developer Note

Hello Oblivity community,

many of the new features and bug fixes were requested by you on our official Discord server.

So feel free to join and help us to improve Oblivity!

We are also searching for new testers on the discord server.

Cheers Poly Games

Change Logs

Features

Options menu rework

We reworked the options menu with a new design.

added searchbar, so you can search through the settings even faster

added two dropdown menu, for you full profiles and sub profiles

added online Button to switch to the new Online profile screen

The new Profile System Explained

We added a settings profile system, so you can create profiles for different games or users.

You can also switch just special categories e.g. only change your visual theme/ audio /crosshair ..

There are FullProfiles which contain all settings and switch all settings with one click.

These FullProfiles store which SubProfiles are contained.

SubProfiles contain only data of a certain categorie:

General: Sensitivity/Fov/ADSsettings

Audio: audiofiles and volumes

Visuals: post processing settings / colors / bullet tracers

Crosshair: your crosshair settings and images

Controls: your keybinds

Aiming: optimal mouse path / metronome / sensitivity randomizer settings

Graphics: Resolution / Fps ...

UI: User interface settings

Online profile screen



Added a new screen, you can enter over the settings menu.

It allows you to switch between local profiles (my profiles) and online profiles.

The my profiles site allows you to:

browse through your profiles, with filters and search

click to view preview and data

edit profile data: Title/Description/Tags

upload your profiles to the public

The Online site allows you to:

view /browse online profiles with filters and search

click to view preview and data

rate and favorite items

Download profiles to your local machine, to try them out

Audio formats

We finally support more audio formats: You can now import: .wav, .mp3, .ogg files.

Performance and startup time

We improved the start up time and shortend the Oblivity logo animation.

removed the unity splash screen

improved table spawn performance, this boosts performance in all menus.

improved scenario preview performance

Bugs

This update focues on bug fixes, to provide a more enjoyable experience.