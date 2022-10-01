Oblivity Update v1.8 // settings profile system / options menu rework

Developer Note
Hello Oblivity community,
many of the new features and bug fixes were requested by you on our official Discord server.
So feel free to join and help us to improve Oblivity!
We are also searching for new testers on the discord server.
Cheers Poly Games
Change Logs
Features
Options menu rework
We reworked the options menu with a new design.
- added searchbar, so you can search through the settings even faster
- added two dropdown menu, for you full profiles and sub profiles
- added online Button to switch to the new Online profile screen
The new Profile System Explained
We added a settings profile system, so you can create profiles for different games or users.
You can also switch just special categories e.g. only change your visual theme/ audio /crosshair ..
There are FullProfiles which contain all settings and switch all settings with one click.
These FullProfiles store which SubProfiles are contained.
SubProfiles contain only data of a certain categorie:
- General: Sensitivity/Fov/ADSsettings
- Audio: audiofiles and volumes
- Visuals: post processing settings / colors / bullet tracers
- Crosshair: your crosshair settings and images
- Controls: your keybinds
- Aiming: optimal mouse path / metronome / sensitivity randomizer settings
- Graphics: Resolution / Fps ...
- UI: User interface settings
Online profile screen
Added a new screen, you can enter over the settings menu.
It allows you to switch between local profiles (my profiles) and online profiles.
The my profiles site allows you to:
- browse through your profiles, with filters and search
- click to view preview and data
- edit profile data: Title/Description/Tags
- upload your profiles to the public
The Online site allows you to:
- view /browse online profiles with filters and search
- click to view preview and data
- rate and favorite items
- Download profiles to your local machine, to try them out
Audio formats
We finally support more audio formats: You can now import: .wav, .mp3, .ogg files.
Performance and startup time
- We improved the start up time and shortend the Oblivity logo animation.
- removed the unity splash screen
- improved table spawn performance, this boosts performance in all menus.
- improved scenario preview performance
Bugs
This update focues on bug fixes, to provide a more enjoyable experience.
- we finally fixed the Map Save Bug
- fixed scenario viewer background problems
- favorites bugs fixed
- fixed multiple audio problems
- fixed scenario creator scenario viewer
- fixed bug where you can't exit the target editor after creating a target model
- fixed color picker not showing up
- fixed replay issues
Changed files in this update