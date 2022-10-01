Various things patch

Hello!

It's time for another patch of small improvements and fixes!

Improved Chapter 3's section with Martja. This is mostly dialogue changes.

Added a new item with some flavour text which does a bit of worldbuilding.

Some changes to combat in Chapter 1. Mostly just a balance change.

Visual changes. I don't remember where exactly they all are. I know for sure there were some in Chapter 1's Rose.

Some things were cut and some things were added from the very start of the game up until the end of Chapter 1's Rose. Dialogue was cut, added and changed to make Rose more forgiving in how it guides the plyer through the quests. Mostly, a hint was added here and there.

In summary, this patch fleshes out both Martja and Lea a bit more in preparation for the upcoming expansion, and also has some things to make the start of a playthrough a bit smoother.

As always, feel free to tell me if this update makes your pc explode or something so I can fix it later.