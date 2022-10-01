The TYRONE vs COPS VR World Championship Event has begun! ACAB! Kill those pigs!

Duration:

Now through 11/11/2022 11:59PM PST (subject to extension, see rules below).

Criteria:

Record yourself killing cops (in TYRONE vs COPS VR, of course) and submit your videos on the Discord server. The 3 Cop Killers with the highest score get paid.

Prizes:

#1 Cop Killer: $75 Steam gift card + undetermined secret prize.

#2 Cop Killer: $30 Steam gift card.

#3 Cop Killer: $15 Steam gift card.

These prizes will be DOUBLED if you also record yourself playing the game. Yes, IRL footage.

Rules:

• Only video submissions will be accepted, they must be complete from start to end, and be of sufficient quality. No screenshots.

• A new 1st place score submitted within 24 hours of the end of the event will trigger a 24 hour time extension of the event.

• Scores are timestamped and must be submitted within 24 hours. Late submissions will be invalidated.

• All perks except SNEED's Serum are fine to use.

• Player height MUST be properly calibrated. No abuse of this will be allowed. Exception: If you are an IRL midget. Must submit proof.

• Breaking the game is encouraged, but anything I deem too much of an exploit will invalidate your score.

• Elaborating on the above - I can invalidate any score at any time for any reason.

• I can add to or change these rules at any time and you will deal with it.

Submit your score via Discord: http://discord.gg/pKHgMexNYC

View the leaderboard: https://keepthescore.co/board/swhdpsfwkdr/