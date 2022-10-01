Release 1.4.0

Hi everyone, today I have released the 1.4.0!
The steam version was using the experimental 1.4.0.BETA.x version. A good part of the elements below were already implemented.
The main new feature is the lore book but there is more.
Changelog
- Added the lore book!
- Divided the ram used by the server by ~2 (CPU mode only)
- Fixed 17 languages option which downloaded the wrong translation AI (list below)
- Added Portuguese translation of the interface (No Portuguese AI yet)
- Added a splash screen
- Added Spanish and Catalan translations of the interface (They both have an AI already)
- Set gpt2 as the default AI (shipped with the game in the Steam build)
The list of languages fixed:
- Hindi
- Hiri Motu
- Haitian
- Hungarian
- Indonesian
- Igbo
- Icelandic
- Italian
- Kongo
- Kuanyama
- Ganda
- Lingala
- Luba-Katanga
- Malagasy
- Marshallese
- Macedonian
- Malayalam
Changed files in this update