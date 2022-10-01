 Skip to content

AIdventure update for 1 October 2022

Release 1.4.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, today I have released the 1.4.0!

The steam version was using the experimental 1.4.0.BETA.x version. A good part of the elements below were already implemented.

The main new feature is the lore book but there is more.

Changelog

  • Added the lore book!
  • Divided the ram used by the server by ~2 (CPU mode only)
  • Fixed 17 languages option which downloaded the wrong translation AI (list below)
  • Added Portuguese translation of the interface (No Portuguese AI yet)
  • Added a splash screen
  • Added Spanish and Catalan translations of the interface (They both have an AI already)
  • Set gpt2 as the default AI (shipped with the game in the Steam build)
The list of languages fixed:
  • Hindi
  • Hiri Motu
  • Haitian
  • Hungarian
  • Indonesian
  • Igbo
  • Icelandic
  • Italian
  • Kongo
  • Kuanyama
  • Ganda
  • Lingala
  • Luba-Katanga
  • Malagasy
  • Marshallese
  • Macedonian
  • Malayalam

