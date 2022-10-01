Release 1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9633651 · Last edited 1 October 2022 – 15:26:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, today I have released the 1.4.0!

The steam version was using the experimental 1.4.0.BETA.x version. A good part of the elements below were already implemented.

The main new feature is the lore book but there is more.

Changelog

Added the lore book!

Divided the ram used by the server by ~2 (CPU mode only)

Fixed 17 languages option which downloaded the wrong translation AI (list below)

Added Portuguese translation of the interface (No Portuguese AI yet)

Added a splash screen

Added Spanish and Catalan translations of the interface (They both have an AI already)

Set gpt2 as the default AI (shipped with the game in the Steam build)

The list of languages fixed: