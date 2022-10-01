Chapter 1 Rewrite (0.3.1) Out now for VIP DLC holders!

You may have read in our recent Dev Diary posts that we are currently rewriting the first 3 chapters after introducing a writer to the team. Previously all writing was done by myself and writing isn't my strong point.

We have now completed the chapter 1 rewrite and it is officially live for all VIP DLC holders.

It will go live to non VIP players around 15th October.

Release Notes:

Entire dialogue of Chapter 1 rewritten.

A few renders added.

Lots of renders fixed

An animation replaced.

Minor story changes.

Audio changes.

General improvements.

Please report any bugs on the discord channel HERE.