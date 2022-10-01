Chapter 1 Rewrite (0.3.1) Out now for VIP DLC holders!

You may have read in our recent Dev Diary posts that we are currently rewriting the first 3 chapters after introducing a writer to the team. Previously all writing was done by myself and writing isn't my strong point.
We have now completed the chapter 1 rewrite and it is officially live for all VIP DLC holders.
It will go live to non VIP players around 15th October.
Release Notes:
- Entire dialogue of Chapter 1 rewritten.
- A few renders added.
- Lots of renders fixed
- An animation replaced.
- Minor story changes.
- Audio changes.
- General improvements.
Please report any bugs on the discord channel HERE.
Changed files in this update