This Time update for 1 October 2022

Chapter 1 Rewrite (0.3.1) Out now for VIP DLC holders!

You may have read in our recent Dev Diary posts that we are currently rewriting the first 3 chapters after introducing a writer to the team. Previously all writing was done by myself and writing isn't my strong point.

We have now completed the chapter 1 rewrite and it is officially live for all VIP DLC holders.
It will go live to non VIP players around 15th October.

Release Notes:

  • Entire dialogue of Chapter 1 rewritten.
  • A few renders added.
  • Lots of renders fixed
  • An animation replaced.
  • Minor story changes.
  • Audio changes.
  • General improvements.

