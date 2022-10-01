 Skip to content

Outnumbered update for 1 October 2022

Update 0.2.4

Changelog

  • Color Customization: Added Background Foundation
  • Audio Settings: Added SFX Volume Slider
  • Graphic Settings: Added Bloom Effect Toggle
  • Graphic Settings: Added Lens Dirt Effect Toggle
  • Graphic Settings: Added Enemy Pulse On Hit Toggle
  • Fixed: Gravity Bomb Mk V Tooltip
  • Fixed: Distortion Field Downgrade Bug (Finally!?)
  • Fixed: Potential Stability Problems with Beacon Detector, Missiles and Domination Beam

What's Next?

0.2.5: New Systems
0.2.6: New Color Types to modify (Color Customization)
0.2.7: New Casual Game Mode Foundation?

