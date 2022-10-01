Update 0.2.4

Changelog
- Color Customization: Added Background Foundation
- Audio Settings: Added SFX Volume Slider
- Graphic Settings: Added Bloom Effect Toggle
- Graphic Settings: Added Lens Dirt Effect Toggle
- Graphic Settings: Added Enemy Pulse On Hit Toggle
- Fixed: Gravity Bomb Mk V Tooltip
- Fixed: Distortion Field Downgrade Bug (Finally!?)
- Fixed: Potential Stability Problems with Beacon Detector, Missiles and Domination Beam
What's Next?
0.2.5: New Systems
0.2.6: New Color Types to modify (Color Customization)
0.2.7: New Casual Game Mode Foundation?
Changed files in this update