Starship Simulator Playtest update for 1 October 2022

Hotfix 0.220.13.1 Patch Notes

Build 9633555

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed bug 585 - Catastrophic slowdown when arriving at a new star system while not being on the bridge!
• Tweaked a number of performance reducing items based on profiler data.

