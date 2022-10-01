• Fixed bug 585 - Catastrophic slowdown when arriving at a new star system while not being on the bridge!
• Tweaked a number of performance reducing items based on profiler data.
Starship Simulator Playtest update for 1 October 2022
Hotfix 0.220.13.1 Patch Notes
