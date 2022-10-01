- Fixed: Crash if the gamepad is not supported. Now, the gamepad fails silently without the game crashing.
- Fixed: Bad default key bindings for Steam Deck. To use the new key bindings, delete this file: ~/procemon_rpg/config.json where ~ is your home directory. Then, run the game.
Procemon update for 1 October 2022
Update 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
