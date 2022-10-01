 Skip to content

Procemon update for 1 October 2022

Update 1.0.1

Update 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9633546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Crash if the gamepad is not supported. Now, the gamepad fails silently without the game crashing.
  • Fixed: Bad default key bindings for Steam Deck. To use the new key bindings, delete this file: ~/procemon_rpg/config.json where ~ is your home directory. Then, run the game.

